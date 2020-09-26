Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren described the recently passed agricultural bills as the biggest attack on the federal structure of the country and said that if the central government continues to do so, then there will be revolution in the state and people will be forced to take to the streets.

Soren said – no idea of ​​interest of farmers in agricultural bills

After the farmer Bharat Bandh in Jharkhand was almost ineffective, Chief Minister Soren himself took the front in the late evening and told the media that there is no awareness of the interest of farmers in agricultural bills.

The bill is the biggest attack on the federal structure of the country so far

Describing the bill as anti-farmer, he alleged that it is the biggest attack on the federal structure of the country so far. He said that even if the law was made, it should have been left to the states to implement it, so that the state would be free to implement the bill after examining its merits and demerits. But, the central government is adopting a dictatorial attitude and imposing it on the states.

Hemant Soren said – If arbitrary continues, people will be forced to take to the streets

The chief minister warned of it as arbitrary of the Center, “If the arbitrariness continues like this, there will be ulagulan (revolution) in the state and people will be forced to take to the streets.”

Earlier, farmers of Bharat Bandh were reported to be ineffective in Jharkhand today from all places of the capital Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Dumka, Giridih, Deoghar, Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Godda, Sahibganj etc. In some places, small demonstrations were organized, while in many other places only the Left parties and the Congress staged a sit-in. The government offices were not closed due to the bandh and generally the markets were also open.

