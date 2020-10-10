Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of Assam Government Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma has given a big statement. He says that we will stop the madrasas operating in Assam from November. The government will issue a notification regarding this. Not only this, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government cannot use public money to teach religious scriptures.After this announcement, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal said, “If the BJP-led government shut down the madrasas, their party will reopen them after winning the assembly elections next year and coming to power.”

This statement was given earlier

Earlier in February, Hemant announced that the government was preparing to close not only the state government-run madrasas but also the government Sanskrit schools. He later clarified that government funds cannot be spent for any religious education in a secular country.