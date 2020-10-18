Hema Malini has recently reacted to the allegations on Bollywood. Actually, during an interview, Hema said that the allegations against us are shameful and unbearable. He said that we are not all milk washed but it is wrong to call us drugs addicts and bad. I have never done anyone wrong and neither has anyone wronged me.

In fact, in an interview to Spotboya, Hema said, ‘Bollywood is being insulted a lot. I am not saying that we are all milk washed. But we all have to say drugs addict is shameful and unbearable. I have been a part of Bollywood for 40 years. I have never done anything wrong to anyone nor has anyone done anything wrong to me. ‘

Earlier, Hema had said about drugs, ‘Drugs are used everywhere, but why are people only targeting the Bollywood industry and saying that 99 percent people take drugs. Such people cannot defame us like this.

Supporting Ravi Kishan, Hema had said, I agree with Ravi Kishan. He said that there are some people, especially youth who are taking drugs. We should bring the whole industry together and stop the wrong things being spoken against the industry.

Hema further said that our industry is very prestigious. People from all over the world come here, do research on our industry and culture. Many famous people work in the film industry itself, but some people are trying to name this industry as drugs. this is unacceptable. Drugs have come into our industry in the last few years. We expect the government to help us all to end this. These drugs are spoiling people’s homes and lives. There should be something in the film industry so that we can stop the youth from taking drugs.