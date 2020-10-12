Hema Malini’s full name is ‘hema malini ramanujam chakraborty’. Hema was born on 16 October 1948 in Tamil Nadu. Hema Malini gave up studies after class 10 to start her career in films. He then got a chance to work in a Telugu film in 1961. When Hema got a break in the Telugu film Pandava Vanvasan, she was just 13 years old.

Hema Malini was an expert in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Odissi. Yet at the age of 15, director CV Sridhar refused to cast her in the Tamil film Vennira Aadai because she looked too thin on the screen. It is said that Sridhar auditioned her in a saree so that she looked older in age, but she could not be selected.

The biggest turning point in Hema Malini’s career came when she signed Ramesh Sippy’s film ‘Sita Aur Geeta’. This film proved to be a milestone for his cinema career. ‘Sita Aur Geeta’ is the film during which Dharmendra and Hema Malini came close to each other and both of them were in love. Both of them started getting close to each other, both of them kept doing films with each other and all the films were also getting successful. Not only that, the relationship of Dharmendra and Hema with the films also got stronger.

Jitendra himself was arrested in love with Hema Malini. The talk of Hema Malini and Jeetendra had reached the wedding and then one evening in Chennai, the families of the two met at Hema Malini’s bungalow to talk about the wedding, but before that the story could have progressed into the hero ie Dharmendra Entry

Jitendra and Hema Malini’s wedding was going on that suddenly the telephone bell of Hema’s house rang. The call was from Mumbai to Dharmendra, who had heard of this meeting of Hema and Jeetendra’s family in Chennai. Dharmendra was very angry. He told Hema to think well before taking any decision. Jeetendra was in a hurry to marry Hema. He told Hema to go to Tirupati with him immediately and get married. Hema was thinking that there was a call, but Dharmendra was not on this phone, but she was Shobya Sippy, Air Hostess who was a girlfriend of Jeetendra for a long time. Shobha also knew all about the thing going on in Chennai. He said that they should not act in a hurry.

Hema Malini’s father died suddenly in 1978. Hema Malini was very close to her and after her death she became very lonely. At such a time, Dharmendra encouraged him, supported him. What was it then Hema decided to marry Dharmendra.