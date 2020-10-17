Times Music has presented ‘Durga Saptashloki’, a collection of the most powerful shlokas of Durga Saptashati sung by Hema Malini. Composed by Anjali Dayal, this devotional song has been released on the time of Navaratri and on Hema Malini’s 73rd birthday. Durga Saptashloki is the exclusive release of Times Music. It is available on Times Music’s spiritual YouTube channel for viewing and listening.

The track is sung and directed by women. Its release on the festival of Navratri is special because during Navratri, a woman is specially worshiped. ‘Jai Ambe Gauri and Durga Namavali’ by Hema Malini and ‘Durga Kavach’ of singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan have also been released as part of the campaign.

Hema Malini said, ‘I have learned Sanskrit and read Durga Saptashati at home. It was a great experience working with the team of Times Music, Anjali Dayal, Video Director Anuradha Nishad and Music Composer. It is a blessing that the song has been released on my birthday. ‘