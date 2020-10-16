Bollywood’s Dream Girl, Hema Malini, has created a special place in the hearts of people with her acting. His work was well received. Hema was successful in her political career ranging from films. Today she is celebrating her 72nd birthday with the family. On this special occasion, we know about that interesting story after which she came to be called Dream Girl.

Hema made her Bollywood debut in the year 1968 with the film Sapno Ka Saudagar. Raj Kapoor was the lead hero in it. The producer of the film was Anant Swamy. It is said that the makers wanted to make a buzz for the film and for this he was looking for a one liner. After much thought, Anant Swami got the idea and wrote Raj Kapoor’s Dream Girl (Raj Kapoor’s Dream Girl) under Hema’s photo. He felt that perhaps this would increase the interest of the audience about the film. Hema Malini was 16 at the time.

For the film, it was like a stunt, which did not work much. The film did average business at the box office. But Hema’s work in the film was well received. After the release of the film, the media and Fanh started calling Hema as ‘Dream Girl’. This was followed by the film Dream Tag, given to Hema Malini, in which she worked with Dharmendra. The film was directed by Pramod Chakraborty. The title track of this film Dream Girl was quite popular.