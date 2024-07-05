Helsinki’s tube death | “You don’t usually need such a large group to keep one person at bay” – The professor thinks that the police encountered strong resistance

Helsinki’s pipe death|According to the professor emeritus of criminal law, it is likely that the police may have been strongly opposed in the case that led to the pipe death.

In May the pipe death that has occurred has probably occurred in a situation of use of force, where the police and security guards have faced strong resistance. This is what the emeritus professor of criminal and procedural law thinks Matti Tolvanen.

An approximately 35-year-old man died on May 27 in connection with a use of force situation in the Helsinki police prison. The prosecutor acting as the head of the investigation Mari Eerola has estimated that there is reason to suspect a crime in the matter. HS could not reach Eerola on Friday to comment on the case in more detail.

The crimes under investigation at this stage are manslaughter and negligent breach of duty. There are a total of ten suspects: eight security guards and two police officers.

“The number of suspects shows that it was a serious situation. You don’t usually need such a large group to keep one person in check,” states Tolvanen.

Suspects based on the large number and the crimes under investigation, Tolvanen estimates that the police and security guards may have been strongly opposed.

“The amount suggests that the situation has not been entirely peaceful from the point of view of the target of the use of force.”

According to Tolvanen, the police face strong opposition, for example, in situations where an arrested person is being taken to the tube or a detention check is being conducted on him. In this case, it is possible that the person will have to be taken to the country or detained.

Investigation the purpose in such a case is to find out whether a disproportionate amount of force has been used. According to Tolvanen, the target’s behavior is of great importance when assessing what kind of force can be applied to a person.

“The use of force aimed at a passive person is completely different from the use of force, the target of which is actively trying to abuse the police.”

Excessive use of force is a breach of duty. Tolvanen points out that the police have the right to use force if necessary. Even if the use of force in itself is in accordance with the instructions, the subject may be injured in the situation.

According to Tolvanen, criminal suspicions related to the use of force by the police are investigated to some extent. Deaths as a result of the use of force by the police are, however, rare, according to him.

“ “I think the Finnish police use force appropriately and quite moderately.”

The police the use of force has recently made headlines also in connection with the Elokapina protests, for example. However, there are no significant problems with the police’s use of force in Tolvane on a large scale.

According to Tolvanen, police training should emphasize that force should be used in a way that causes as little harm to the target as possible. However, according to Tolvanen’s understanding, training in the use of force is a good model in Finland.

“I would dare to say that training in the use of force has improved over the years. According to my experience, the police used more force a few decades ago than they do now,” says Tolvanen.

“Overshoots hurt. Individual cases are always unpleasant, but you shouldn’t draw too direct conclusions from them.”