Helsinki’s salary problems | Sofia Fristadius has been waiting for her final salary for more than two months, and the salary mess in Helsinki is also confusing her benefits

The city of Helsinki has not delivered service time certificates on time, which has delayed the payment of Sofia Fristadius’ unemployment benefit.

Helsinki the salary mess that has continued in the monthly trade is reflected in the employees’ lives through many twists and turns.

Sofia Fristadius the wage mess has affected the unemployment benefit and soon possibly the maternity allowance as well.

Fristadius worked for four and a half years as a health nurse in the city of Helsinki. His fixed-term employment contract ended at the end of May.

Now, more than two months later, he still hasn’t received his full final salary.

Fristadius there have been various hiccups in wages since April. There have been problems applying for sick leave, there has been a lack of vacation money or the salary has been too much. One completely missing salary came into the account only after the laborer’s investigation.

The problems have continued after the end of the employment relationship.

Fristadius still hasn’t received the certificate of service time for unemployment benefits that he requested from the city in June. This means that the unemployment benefit payment for July was significantly delayed.

In the end, the July unemployment benefit was paid in early August, when Fristadius himself provided the TE office with salary receipts for more than a year. The city still hasn’t sent the necessary certificate.

It violates the Employment Contracts Act both by not sending the certificate and by paying the final account late.

Also the final account and the accompanying vacation allowances worth more than 4,000 euros should have been paid according to the city’s employment contracts by the end of June at the latest.

When the money was not received, Fristadius queued for four hours for the salary payment telephone consultation on two days, until he was answered on the third day.

The holiday allowances were promised to be paid as soon as possible. They arrived on payday in July – and too small.

Sofia Fristadius has had to spend a lot of time figuring out her income.

Holiday allowances Fristadius is currently missing about 1,300 euros. Coincidentally, in May he erroneously received additional salary of approximately the same amount, so in terms of salary receivables, we are approximately in the right numbers.

However, the new problem has yet to be solved.

After mid-August, Fristadius will be on maternity leave. The amounts of parental and pregnancy allowance are tied to income, which in her case is calculated from the income of the previous year accumulated by the end of June.

Since the holiday pay was only paid in July, it is not included in the income assessed in the maternity allowance.

Fristadius has not received a decision from Kela on the amount of the maternity allowance.

“It’s hard to plan for the future when you don’t know your income. At this stage of the pregnancy, I would like to be able to focus on one big change and excitement.”

It has taken considerable time to clarify things.

“Continuous uncertainty is annoying. You have to call different parties all the time to see how any mistake affects you,” says Fristadius.

“I’m lucky as I’m only expecting my first child and there are savings.”

In the city there have been problems with the delivery of other certificates as well.

The city employee interviewed by HS says that his sick leave certificate for the March-April sick leave has still not been delivered to Kela.

The employee has not suffered from the situation financially, as he has received his salary normally. However, there is no indication of the existence of the entire sick leave in the wages.

“I’m not worried about my own situation, but I think this illustrates the fact that ordinary routine matters are not taken care of in the city,” says the employee.

HS has previously said that the city of Helsinki has not reported salary information to the tax authority.