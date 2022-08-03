Helsinki’s salary problems | Helsinki rejects proposals to ease the position of employees suffering from a wage dispute

The City of Helsinki does not consider an interest-free loan from the personnel fund as a solution to salary payment problems.

Helsinki the city rejects recent proposals to ease the situation of employees suffering from wage strife.

The city’s salary payment problems continue for the fourth month now. During the summer, several trade unions and politicians have taken a stand on the city’s salary payment problems.

Of course, the city is required to solve its salary payment problem without delay. The statements also contain details with which the situation is hoped to improve.

In several the statements have demanded the immediate introduction of the personnel fund. An interest-free loan could be granted from the personnel fund to those who have been left without a salary.

Has the personnel fund been used by the director of personnel policy of the City of Helsinki Asta Enroos?

“If the staff has run out of salary, we can use our public fund. From there, the person receives the salary in cash, which exhausts him,” says Enroos.

He is of the opinion that a loan from the personnel fund would not be a viable solution. If the employee had to make a loan application to the city, it would probably take longer to process it than to correct the original salary error.

According to mid-June statistics, it took an average of 6.5 days to correct salary errors.

Enroos explains that at the beginning of the summer, the problem with salary errors was that due to a backlog of customer service, no information was received about missing salaries.

Now, according to him, the situation has improved so that completely missing wages can be paid by money order within two days on average to the account or, if necessary, in cash during the holidays.

How much of the public fund has been used?

“From the beginning of spring, we paid a few people a cash salary. Yes, people prefer to take money into their accounts.”

It has also been proposed that the city would pay the employees only the basic salary until the problems are fixed. The proposal was made by the council group of the Left Alliance of Helsinki.

In that case, no one would be completely without a salary.

Could the city make such a solution?

Enroos does not consider the basic salary to be paid to everyone appropriate. He states that if everyone was only paid the basic salary, a significantly larger proportion of salaries would be incorrect than at present.

Salary errors occur in about five percent of salaries every month.

“If we pay everyone the basic salary, we have the wrong salaries for the entire staff.”

The employee organizations, on the other hand, demanded on Tuesday that the city hire more payroll accountants and pay compensation for late wages.

