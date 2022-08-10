Helsinki’s salary problems | Helsinki promises to compensate employees for expenses caused by the wage dispute

On Wednesday, the city announced the means by which employees are compensated for the inconvenience caused by salary problems.

Helsinki the city begins to find out how it could compensate the workers for the problems caused by the wage dispute. On Wednesday, the city organized a press conference about the salary mess, first for the employees, then for the media.

Mayor Juhana Vartiainen (kok) regretted the city’s failure in the matter.

The city’s salary payment problems have continued since April, and on Monday the city announced that they will continue throughout the fall season.

The Helsinki police announced on Wednesday that it will start an investigation into the salary mess.

In addition, the city plans to order an external report on the mess.

The city’s HR director Nina Gross promised that the city will automatically pay the accrued late interest to the employees. However, they start to be paid only when the mistakes have been brought under control. Those who received too much salary have to pay their salary back.

According to the city, compensable damages include, for example, loan origination, processing and interest costs, as well as payment notices, payment reminders and collection costs.

“This has been a huge reputational disadvantage for us,” says Gros.

In addition, the ambiguity of pay slips has troubled employees. Efforts are being made to clarify salary receipts and deliver them to the online bank in addition to the Sarastia system.

The city says that it cooperates with Keva and Kela so that incorrect income register information does not affect the person’s benefits.

