Helsinki’s salary problems | “Devastating information” – Some of Helsinki’s employees say that they have lost their trust in the city

The employees of the city of Helsinki say that they have lost their trust in the city’s operations due to salary disputes.

Helsinki city ​​employees like the mayor Juhana Vartiainen last week’s comments as overly positive.

The employees interviewed by HS do not believe that trust in the city will improve very quickly. They are asking the management to give a decent compensation to the employees who were left without pay.

HS interviewed two payroll accountants, one social security employee and one supervisor from among the city’s employees. They tell what thoughts Vartiainen’s comments evoked.

They do not want to appear in public with their names due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Mayor commented to HS that the salary payment problems will continue “for a few more months for sure”.

How does the mayor’s assessment sound?

“It is crushing information. Of course you could guess that,” says the manager.

The payroll accountants estimate that even a few months are not enough to sort out the problems.

“All the time, new mistakes come to replace the ones we fix. If this is not corrected, the situation will not change.”

The slowness of the system is still a big problem. The payroll clerk says that a couple of weeks ago the payroll run had lasted three days. He was aware of mistakes, but could not fix them.

“Little by little, I’m starting to understand more about the program, but I can’t do my work during pay periods.”

The guard told HS in an interview that he believes that employees’ trust in the city as an employer will be restored when the problems can be solved. What does the accountant think about this?

“I deeply doubt that trust would be restored. It is about a labor shortage that has lasted for years. If we survive this tragedy – I’m not even sure we will – the restoration of trust depends on whether we start listening to the workers.”

Another accountant states that people have a long memory.

“I have lost faith in being able to make good decisions.”

An employee of Sote-ala finds Vartiainen’s comment indifferent. According to him, the best way to restore trust would be some kind of compensation for the employees.

In a previous interview, HS asked Vartiainen if there were any additional refunds for the employees. The mayor said that together with HR, they will think about how to create goodwill.

“I think that is ridiculous. I know that this has been a big loss for Helsinki, but yes, direct monetary compensation would be a good solution,” says the employee of the health and social services sector.

In the opinion of the payroll officer, promising good will sounds like no compensation is coming.

“If we are given bonuses for overtime, those who have not been paid could also get some kind of reward for having to wait patiently. That would be a tangible apology.”

Good lump sums for payroll workers and unpaid workers are also required by the supervisor.

His according to him, the recruiters have said that in job interviews they have asked if they get paid here at all.

“You can’t get employees from anywhere, and they don’t come even a little bit,” the manager laments.

“If a person working in the city has previously thought positively of his employer, trust will surely be restored when the problems have been taken care of. But we have a severe labor shortage everywhere, and the reputational damage from this is absolutely terrible.”

Of payroll accountants it seems that the city is trying to fix the situation, but can’t.

“Problems are pushed on the shoulders of payroll accountants, even though the mistake is theirs in the first place [kaupungin johdon]”, says the accountant.

“It seems they are panicking because we can’t even go back.”

According to the manager, the lower management levels can see at all how problems are being solved. His job is frustrating when nothing can be done about it.

“In general, supervisors are good at solving problems. Now we have to raise our hands and hope for the best.”

What what do the payroll accountants think about Vartiainen’s previous proposal that the performance bonus would be allocated to those who have worked the most overtime to fix the problems?

One payroll accountant says that he does not consider performance bonuses to be a fair practice, as overtime is already fairly compensated.

“It gives the feeling that overtime is being encouraged so that more employees are not needed.”

Another payroll accountant, on the other hand, considers the performance bonus to show appreciation, but not as a solution to the problem.

Interviewees according to, it is particularly unfortunate that employees within the city are not properly informed about problems or how to fix them.

“Everything we know, we read in the media. Open communication would give the impression that the management is interested in what the employees feel and experience,” says an employee of the health and social services sector.