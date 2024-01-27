Helsinki | “You can get anywhere on a hard dune, brother” – Ali Al-Saffu clears a career regardless of racism

Ali Al-Saffu made a two-hour film with a small budget. Now he opens his life story so that others could also understand the thoughts of a young man with a foreign background.

Young the man stares into the bathroom mirror. He is Ali, who grew up in Eastern Helsinki, who is tormented by the thought that he cannot reach the same level as the native Finns in his life.

Native Finns are racist, and they look down.

“I have the lowest idea of ​​living in Finland. Racism, hate and the fact that everything is unfair. Those states of mind are the same feelings I had when I was younger,” says the one who plays Alia Ali Al-Saffu.

The mirror scene is from a two-hour movie Normal, which Al-Saffu has directed in addition to playing the lead role. The film has been quite an effort, because Al-Saffu made it with his friends for only about 5,000 euros.

Any more At 25, Al-Saffu doesn't think everything is against him. However, he has had experiences of unfairness since he was a child. Al-Saffu opens up his life story so that others could also understand the thoughts of a boy and a young man with a foreign background.

“Of course there is racism, but it's not that simple.”

In his film Normal, Ali Al-Saffu directed a scene in which his main character, Ali, mirrored himself in the toilet like Al-Saffu in this picture.

When moving around the city, Al-Saffu has sometimes found it difficult to distinguish whether an unknown person is afraid of him or treats him with prejudice, because Al-Saffu himself states that he looks like an “immigrant”.

Al-Saffu's parents are from Iraq, but he was born in Turku and moved to Helsinki as a little boy. Al-Saffu has learned to recognize difficult situations quickly.

“You speak rudely or you are not believed. It has continued from childhood to adulthood.”

Father died when Al-Saffu was about to turn five. The mother stopped running the family grocery store in Turku and moved with Al-Saffu and her little sister to Helsinki, Munkkivuori.

The father died when Ali Al-Saffu was four years old. Before that, the whole family lived in Turku.

The boy started school at Munkkivuori elementary school. According to Al-Saffu's memories, there were no other children of foreign background in the class.

The bullying started immediately. One afternoon, a group of boys from the same class started calling Al-Saffu names on the way to school. Al-Saffu took off running and the boys followed.

“I was scared that a bunch of boys would attack me. I jumped over the fence straight into the mud. I walked home with my hands and shoes and pants up to my knees in mud.”

The mother was still at work and Al-Saffu did not tell why the clothes were dirty. The mother would have “made a decent story out of it”, Al-Saffu estimated. Instead, as a child, he just wanted to not appear weak.

Another time, an adult woman used the “sand-n” word about Al-Saffu and her sister on the street. The bullying of boys of the same age could still be ignored as “normal”, but Al-Saffu perceived the woman's words as “clearly racist”.

Seven-year-old Ali Al-Saffu with his little sister Noora Al-Saffu.

Al-Saffu's mother decided to take both her children to karate lessons so that they would know how to defend themselves. Since then, Al-Saffu has practiced several martial arts – and sister Nora Al-Saffu has won competition medals in kickboxing up to the world championship level

As an early stone Al-Saffu's family moved to Eastern Helsinki. He has lived in Herttoniemi, Vuosaari, Itäkeskus and Rastila.

In the film, the main character Ali drives to deliver drug backpacks to people at home. Drugs are a way for Ali to get money and show that no one is holding him back.

“There is a bad circle of influence from the guy,” Al-Saffu describes the setting.

Ali Al-Saffu at his mother's house in his former room in Rastila, Helsinki. Nowadays, he lives in his own apartment in the same building.

What does Al-Saffu think of real street gangs? The police have said that they have identified a dozen street gangs in the capital region, and sentences have been handed down for violent clashes.

Robberies and other serious crimes are concentrated among a small number of young people. In street violence, the share of young people with a foreign background is emphasized.

With his film, Al-Saffu wanted to tell what it's like for young people with a second-generation immigrant background to hang out and the hardships in Eastern Helsinki. He himself has lived in Britain for the last few years, because he studied for a bachelor's degree in acting and other studies in the field at the University of Plymouth.

“I wanted to show what it feels like to be caught between two cultures, and to find brotherhood among other young people in the same situation.”

While studying in Plymouth, Ali Al-Saffu was assisting Birmingham Royal Ballet in Romeo and Juliet. Pictured are James Scripps (left), Brian Maitland, Ali Al-Saffu and Jay Greaves.

When walking with Al-Saffu, he often greets acquaintances with a warm smile or pat on the shoulder. He knows a lot of people, especially young adults with a foreign background.

“Helsinki is a small place. Someone always knows someone.”

Some Some of Al-Saffu's friends have drifted into petty crimes, for example selling cannabis. According to Al-Saffu, none of the acquaintances and semi-acquaintances in their twenties have belonged to gangs.

“There is not much gang involvement in Finland,” he says. “There are more groups of friends who know other groups of friends. Then there are one or two who have done something criminal.”

Once there was an attempt to stab Al-Saffu.

On May Day 2016, he was with his friends in Kaivopuisto. One of his friends got into an argument with a young man who was in a different party.

In a threatening situation, Al-Saffu's friend decided to run away. Another group followed, and Al-Saffu also decided to run to help. He was the fastest and was the first to catch up with the “folk Finnish group”. Suddenly he was alone in the situation, and the young man in the other group had a carpet knife.

“It took a carpet knife, but I was able to parry the blow. Then the guys came, and the police came.”

Al-Saffu received a cut on his thumb.

“Most of them were drunk. It was Kaivari, and you shouldn't go there on May Day.”

Going to senior dances in the second grade of high school.

Almost two years after the incident, the young man who was stabbed with a carpet knife received a verdict from the Helsinki district court for two assaults and another for possession of an object suitable for injury.

A few in a year, Al-Saffukin has noticed a change. Especially music videos coming from Britain and roadmanculture are a trend that some young people idolize.

Al-Saffu would like to see especially the youngest ones taken care of. According to his findings, using children as criminals' pawns is not common, but it does happen.

Criminology from the research it is known that the tendency to commit crimes is increased by parents' weak control over where children and young people spend their time.

According to the University of Helsinki's criminological research, young people themselves have “risky routines”, i.e. spending a lot of time outside and in public places. If families also have financial difficulties and a low level of education, parents are not always able to take care of the children's everyday life.

“The family situation is bad and they don't know how to take care properly. Children may not have the diagnoses that are needed,” says Al-Saffu.

Children according to Al-Saffu, it would be worth keeping busy. We need good youth counselors, understanding people, things to do after school. The school should resolutely observe the well-being of the students.

“When you don't like being at school and when you don't feel at home in the country you live in, you get thoughts that it was racist that way and that it was racist.”

“Young people want to be something in this world, but they don't know how or are bad role models. Then there are a few older guys who take advantage of this.”

Sports hobbies are, according to Al-Saffu, “a really good way to keep the boys busy in the evenings in particular”. For him, the martial arts coaches were role models who guided him to think that he should defend himself only when the situation demands it.

“Otherwise, you must not use violence.”

Part From the people Al-Saffu meets, his behavior shows that he is of the “lower class”.

“It becomes a sad and depressing feeling. But I think that this someone is a racist and let it be.”

Growing up, Ali Al-Saffu has learned to observe what kind of people he deals with at any given time.

As he grew up, Al-Saffu has learned to be careful and observe what kind of people he is dealing with at any given time. He says that he has thought carefully about how he behaves or speaks.

Although, for example, adding Arabic words to Eastern Helsinki slang is Al-Saffu's native language, he changes his way of speaking when necessary.

“That you wouldn't treat it like there's another person with an immigrant background who doesn't know anything.”

It still scares him that some influential people, for example in the film industry, don't want to hear his truth about things. But originality is also a strength.

There is a basketball court in Ison Kallahde park, where part of the Normaalii movie was also filmed. Ali Al-Saffu has often gone there with his friends to hang out and chat.

The Normaalii movie has scenes shot on the basketball court of Iso Kallahde park.

At the beginning of the year Ali Al-Saffu has at least two work projects. He has received a grant from the Center for the Promotion of Audiovisual Culture to realize the script of a short film.

Yelle Al-Saffu is working on the idea of ​​a mini-series about the everyday life of young people with a foreign background in Eastern Helsinki.

Finally, one more question must be asked. If Al-Saffu could decide for himself the title of an article describing his life, what would it be?

You don't have to search for an answer for a long time.

“You can get anywhere on a hard dune, brother.”