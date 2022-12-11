Helsinki | Winter storage places for boats will decrease significantly – Malmi airport is proposed as a solution

An estimated 1,900 of the current winter storage locations will be removed by 2025. Alternatives for replacement places are very limited.

Helsinki In 2021–2022, the urban environment industry has sorted out locations for new winter storage places for boats, but the situation does not look good for boaters.

According to a report prepared by the city, approximately 1,900 of the current city-maintained winter storage places will be removed by 2025. The city has a total of approximately 2,200 boat berths in the capital region.

In addition to the city, private operators offer winter storage for boats.

Boat berths are decreasing with the construction of coastal areas. Depending on the city, only a limited number of replacement options are available.

As one temporary solution, Malmi airport has been proposed, which could accommodate around 350 boats transported by trailer.

According to the city, it cannot be seen that it would be possible to implement new winter storage areas, taking into account the construction needs required by the city’s growth, as well as recreation and protection needs.

Boating is a key element in Helsinki’s marine environment, the statement of the urban environment industry states. However, it is not considered possible in the industry to find new areas for winter storage of boats on a large scale.

The current pricing model, where the city offers very affordable winter storage, is seen as preventing new entrepreneurs from entering the market. A winter storage place managed by the city costs a few hundred euros, depending on the size of the boat.

In addition to that, according to the statement, in the tightening economic situation, the services provided by the city must be critically examined.

Many cities have outsourced the entire winter storage of boats to boat clubs or other private operators, the statement states.