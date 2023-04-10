Helsinki | “Wild West” – Everything that can be destroyed is destroyed in the demolition houses of Mellunmäki

In a few weeks, a block of apartment buildings waiting to be demolished in Mellunmäki has become an unreal area where refrigerators fly out of the window.

This used to be a haven of peace, the best place in the world to live, the woman sighs.

Now the woman standing in the yard of her house does not dare to let her 8-year-old son out to play.

You can understand the woman’s concern when you look around. Right next to the Mellunmäki metro station, in the block bordering Pallaksentie and Ounasvaarantieh, it looks and sounds like an action movie during the day on Monday.

Larger and smaller items have been thrown out of the windows. Refrigerators are on the larger end.

The empty houses attracted the children of the area to go on an adventure.

The four apartment buildings located in Pallaskentie 1 have been empty of residents since the beginning of the year. A completely new residential block, Mellunpuisto, will be built on the farm.

The home of the woman worried about the unrest will also be demolished, but there is no information about the schedule yet. Until then, he lives ten meters away from the house, through the window of which a few days ago a refrigerator was thrown.

“I was smoking on the balcony and I was about to have a heart attack,” the woman says.

Pallasentie 1 the houses are low, three-story apartment buildings from the 60s. Each floor has two or three apartments.

It’s easy to get to the stairs: either the doors are open or the glass on the front door is broken.

It seems that everything that can be destroyed has been destroyed. But judging by the sounds, there is still something to break down.

The clinking of glass can be heard from all around as the window panes are broken. Here and there there is banging and rattling as doors, cupboards and bathroom furniture are smashed to pieces.

Inside the houses, the smell is of cannabis, spray paint and a burnt cart. During the Easter holidays, Pallaskentie 1 held busy with the rescue service.

On Saturday, a wardrobe was burned in one apartment, and a kitchen in another on Sunday evening.

The police are currently investigating the arson. During the last month, there have been about twenty police calls to houses, mostly for vandalism and damage.

“The police respond to calls from the address, but monitoring the building is not the police’s task,” says the communications expert Lili Schatz From the Helsinki Police Department.

There were open doors to the deserted houses.

Fires were started in two different apartments during Easter. Since there is only fixed furniture left in the apartments, the fires could not spread.

The block of the seven apartment buildings, three still have residents. In the yard, a woman walks her dog with a baby in her arms.

“A few weeks ago, professional thieves came, then painters. It’s been like this for a couple of days now,” the woman says and points to the shattered windows around her.

The passers-by and neighbors who are surprised by the situation all say that there is no disturbance from the graffiti painters. Actually, it is quite welcome that more or less artistic works are made on the walls of the houses being demolished.

“But does everything have to be destroyed?”, asks a man on a day walk.

Demolition of new construction was decided upon, when the pipe renovations planned for the houses turned out to be too expensive to implement.

Many floor stoves and kitchen furniture had been stolen, some were just destroyed.

It, when the houses will be officially demolished is still unclear. Not even a contractor has been chosen for the demolition work yet.

“The goal is that the contractor for the demolition contract will be selected in the next few weeks and we will be able to prepare the demolition,” says the CEO of Mellunpuisto Kehitys oy. Markus Saari.

Mellunpuiston Kehitys oy is a company established for the construction project. Housing production companies Avain, Lakea, Sato and T2H are involved in the project.

The houses have been empty for a few months already, but according to Saare, the disturbances only started in the last few weeks.

“Now, within a week, there have been several calls from neighbors and the rescue service,” says Saari.

According to Saari, security has now been ordered to the place. The purpose is to put plates on the windows and front doors of the ground floor, so that the houses cannot be entered.

“We have taken all the measures it is possible to take. Easter just got in the way, so people haven’t been brought to the site to handle the actual task,” explains Saari.

See also Alfa Tonale scores remarkably in moose test Before professional thieves and graffiti artists got in, the houses were inhabited by homeless people, according to the locals.

The construction of the Mellunpuisto block was supposed to start in 2022. There is no information about the contractor yet.

Easter Monday you could still walk around the houses without being restricted by anything.

The couple, who arrived at the scene in an SUV, goes around the apartments with a wrench looking for something to take with them.

Even the children of the neighborhood had found the place to have an adventure. Shards of glass and mail from residents who have moved out crunch underfoot as school-aged children run from one apartment to another.

“Wild West. It’s like the end of the world,” says the man who cycled into the yard.

Sometime in the future, sixteen high-rise apartment buildings will have risen in its place, when Finland’s largest demolition new construction project has been completed. Construction was supposed to start last year.

