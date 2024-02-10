Helsinki | What should be done to the Lapinlahti hospital area? “I hope this is saved”

10.2. 18:57

Little before ten on Saturday morning, the Lapinlahti hospital area in Helsinki seems to be dozing off. The buildings seem to be empty, the flea market and the cafe are closed. An old crow croaks, further away on the sea ice a lone skier chirps silently. You can't even see people outdoors.

In the peaceful milieu, you forget how the future of Lapinlahti is in the midst of the fierce turmoil. The over 180-year-old protected value building is in terrible condition and would need extensive renovation, the price tag of which is estimated to be several tens of millions of euros. Who would take the booth? The city of Helsinki's number one wish has been that it could form a real estate company with real estate giant Nrep that would take care of the hospital area.

However, the fresh municipal initiative would like to keep Lapinlahti under the ownership of the city, so that culture, mental health services and workshops would continue to be available.

There is a buzz around the Lapinlahti hospital area. The buildings are in poor condition and would require extensive renovation. See also NATO | NATO foreign ministers discuss situation in Ukraine - Press conference expected to begin soon, live broadcast

Suddenly, the crunch of footsteps can be heard from the snowy dirt road. Father and son are walking down the hill.

“We came to see if the artisan bakery is still standing,” he says Andove Rotov.

Son Kevin Rotov5, is hopeful.

“Here are the best breads, I can't stand it! You can eat them naked,” says Kevin.

The Rotovits live in Jätkäsaari and visit Lapinlahti regularly to refuel with peace.

“This is a nice rustic place. There is a small beach down there, where we have taken a dip in the summer,” Rotov says, gesturing behind the buildings.

Kevin Rotov, 5, was happy when the bakery was open, even though it was otherwise quiet. Father Andove Rotov says that in the summer the family goes swimming in Lapinlahti.

Entrepreneur by Michael Aston the small bakery has opened a minute ago, but there is already a bread line of three people at the door. It's second in line Marjukka Heliövaara.

He is buying toast to take to Joensuu for his daughter and her family.

A week ago on the weekend, Heliövaara also participated in the history tour organized at Lapinlahti Hospital.

“Yes, you noticed that the premises would require a proper renovation. It would be great to preserve the buildings, but how will it be financed,” Heliövaara ponders.