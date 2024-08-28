Helsinki | Water splashes again in Havis Amanda

Helsinki|After the renovation, the water was turned on to Havis Amanda.

Helsinki The Havis Amanda bronze sculpture was turned on again on Wednesday morning. The fountain has been closed because Havis Amanda square has undergone extensive renovation. The entire fountain complex was conserved.

In addition to the naked maiden figure, the whole includes four sea lions on the edge of the pool and fish spraying water on the central pedestal.

The fountain’s technology and related piping have been completely renewed in the renovation. In addition, the pool of the sculpture has been rebuilt, and a new foundation has been made for the pool with a pile slab resting on the rock.

A new permanent place for the cranes, which are used for painting and maintenance work, has also been built on the square.

of the city of Helsinki according to the fountain will be started at the end of August. Later in the fall, it will be emptied again for the winter.

Havis Amanda the completion of the renovation will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 o’clock.

Speeches are given at the event, a poet is recited Harri Hertellin A poem about manta and a soprano is heard Laura Pyrrön serenade Havis for Amanda.