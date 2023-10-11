Helsinki | Water damage in a hotel in Jätkäsaari that was only opened a year ago – water on three floors

The leak has been stopped, and the vacuuming of the runoff is underway.

Helsinki A medium-sized water damage has occurred in the hotel Unity located in Jätkäsaari, the Helsinki Rescue Service reports.

Firefighter on duty Janne Taskinen according to the hotel’s water pipe had broken and water had leaked onto a total of three floors. The leak was discovered on Wednesday shortly before ten in the evening.

The rescue service of the city of Helsinki announced in X that is, on the former Twitter at 22:31, that the leak has been stopped and the vacuuming of runoff water is underway.

Baggy estimates a little before midnight that the rescue service will be there for another hour. According to him, the damage assessment was still in progress. So far, it seems that the water has flowed mostly into the corridors of the floors.

The rescue service did not know how to assess the effect of the water damage on the hotel’s customers.

According to Taskinen, it seems that there is no external reason for the breakdown of the water pipe, but that the structure of the pipe has failed.

Hotel Unity opened in September 2022. It offers its guests not only short-term accommodation but also longer-term housing services.