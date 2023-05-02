Helsinki | Vihreiden Kivekäs wants more apartments, jobs and services in Valimo

A quarter of the offices in the area have been empty for more than ten years.

The greens Otso Kivekäs wants to help Valimo, located in Helsinki’s Pitäjämäki, for this millennium.

“It could be a mixed city with apartments and workplaces,” says Kivekäs.

Kivekää’s initiative to develop the area was approved by the city council on Tuesday. In addition to him, 27 other members of the city council had signed the initiative.

“Valimo, i.e. the eastern part of the Pitäjänmäki industrial area, has been poorly developed for a long time, and the corona epidemic did not improve the situation,” the initiative states.

Stony mentions that in the plans for the city boulevard, all housing construction is concentrated on the east side of Vihdintie. There is also Riistavuori forest, which according to Kivekkä is important to many Haagians. No changes have been planned for the area of ​​the foundry in previous plans.

“Understandably, the question arises as to why only apartments are planned for the east side, but not for empty office and industrial buildings. When densification and local nature are reconciled in accordance with the council’s strategy, construction should also be included in already built-up areas,” the initiative states.

The initiative will still be decided by the city council. If the council approves it, the process is ready to begin. The development of the area requires a change in the general plan.

Stony is convinced that the region will develop in the way he wishes.

“The separation of workplace areas is from the 20th century. Today, cities have more and more apartments, jobs and services in the same area.”

Kivekäs points out that the Valimo railway station is becoming a significant intersection with Raide-Joker, which creates new opportunities for the development of the region.