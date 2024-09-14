Helsinki-Vantaa | This is the biggest problem with airport security checks: “Emotions run high”

Helsinki-Vantaa|JHL’s contract expert says that the understaffing of security checks has continued for at least ten years. During rush hours, passengers’ “emotions get heated if you can’t catch a flight”.

“[Turvatarkastajia rekrytoivalla] Airpro has a lot of sick leave, and there is a personnel shortage,” says Päiviö.