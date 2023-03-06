Helsinki-Vantaa | The expensive water bottle rummage at the airport will soon be over

You can already take the drink through some of the security checks. The airport company Finavia has not yet officially informed or instructed passengers on the matter.

Air passengers the security check has been quietly facilitated at Helsinki-Vantaa airport. According to the information obtained by HS, passengers are now allowed to take a full drink bottle on the plane.

Communications Manager at the airport company Finavia Annika Kåla confirms HS information.

“It is quite possible. If the passenger has liquids in hand luggage that are larger than 100 milliliters, it is possible to take them in hand luggage.”

According to Kåla, this is made possible by the airport’s new security screening technology, which was put into use in the spring of last year.

Last spring Finavia said that lifting liquid bags, SLR cameras and laptops separately from luggage at Helsinki-Vantaa is no longer necessary, because Finavia introduced a new generation of technology.

However, Finavia’s communications manager emphasizes that the practice is only possible on some of the lines at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, as some of the security check lines still use old technology.

For that reason, Finavia has not officially informed or instructed passengers on the matter.

The passenger has been told that it is possible if the passenger has asked about it, says Kåla.

to Helsinki-Vantaa the airport is due to get new lines this spring, says Kåla. After the new lines have been put into use, it will be possible to transport a drinking bottle from every line. Now it is only partially possible.

“At the moment, the situation is that passengers can also end up on the so-called old line, where they have to hand over and leave the liquids for the security check.”

Finavia’s other airports do not use the same technology, says Kåla.