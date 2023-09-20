Helsinki-Vantaa march out | The situation at the airport is normalizing – Flights have also been canceled from Wednesday

The walkout of Helsinki-Vantaa employees affected baggage handling on Tuesday. Employees returned to work on Wednesday.

Situation is gradually returning to normal at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Finavia reported on Wednesday morning.

Finavia’s communications manager Pia Fastin according to the airport may be busier than usual on Wednesday, when of flights canceled from Tuesday passengers transferred to flights departing on Wednesday.

“However, the situation is returning to normal in the sense that the personnel of ground handling companies have returned to work as usual on Wednesday.”

The airport saw a walkout of Helsinki-Vantaa employees on Tuesday, which affected, among other things, the handling of luggage. Dozens of flights had to be canceled or delayed because of this.

Passengers at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday night the arrival hall of the airport was filled with passengers waiting for their luggage. People remained calm despite the wait, says Fast.

“People moved on from the lobby as they stated that the luggage would not arrive on the same day. It’s understandable that this could be frustrating for some, when the luggage didn’t necessarily arrive on time.”

At the airport instructions were announced to passengers on Tuesday evening, which concerned, among other things, luggage. For this purpose, Finavia and Finnair staff were also there.

“We instructed passengers to file a missing luggage report if the luggage had not arrived within an hour.”

Some passengers left the airport without their luggage. Fast instructs the passengers in question to contact the airline they used to get their belongings back. The airlines handle the luggage back for the passengers.

Some airlines also had to cancel their flights from Wednesday because of the walkout. For example, the airline Finnair canceled at least three flights from Wednesday, which are flights departing on Wednesday and arriving in Helsinki.

Finnair according to the published list, it has canceled three departing flights that were supposed to come to Helsinki from Paris, Brussels and Copenhagen.

Finnair according to the reason for the walkout was the removal of the free time ticket benefit. The airline has announced that it will stop offering zone tickets similar to an employee benefit to employees of companies responsible for ground handling services.