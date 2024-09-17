Helsinki-Vantaa | Kuluttajaliitto tells you when you should apply for compensation if your flight is delayed due to security check jams

Helsinki-Vantaa|According to the Swedish Consumers’ Association’s report, Finavia is not obliged to compensate for losses.

From the flight If you are late due to Finavia’s security check jams, you should now carefully review the messages of the party that sold you the flights.

At the beginning of September, strict liquid restrictions were reintroduced at European airports, which caused long queues at Helsinki-Vantaa airport. That’s why some of the passengers missed his flight.

If the airline or travel agency has not informed about the airport’s changed security check practices, the consumer can apply for compensation directly from the tour operator. This is what Kuluttajaliito’s recent legal report on the subject says.

“A concrete tip is to look at how and when the airline or from whom the trip was purchased has informed about the changed requirements. Or has he informed at all,” General Secretary of the Finnish Consumer Federation Juha Beurling-Pomoell advises.

Provided the air passenger cannot find the announcement of the seller of the flight on the subject, it is worth raising the issue.

“Contact the seller of the flight and make a claim that you have suffered a clear financial disadvantage, i.e. you had to buy a new plane ticket, for example, and demand compensation from the airline. If that doesn’t work, call the consumer advisory service and take the matter further to the consumer dispute board,” advises Beurling-Pomoell.

According to Beurling-Pomoelli, what kind of notification is sufficient has to be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, because, for example, airlines may have each notified the matter in their own way. It is therefore not clear whether the notification alone is enough or whether the company should have also urged passengers to arrive at the airport earlier than usual in case of security check jams.

“It may be that it is enough that the change has been announced.”

Provided while browsing the tour operator’s messages, you notice that Finavia’s changed security check has been announced, the number of parties from which compensation can be applied for is decreasing.

You can try to apply for compensation from travel insurance. However, according to Beurling-Pomoelli, travel insurance generally does not cover these types of situations, but for example cases where the flight has been delayed due to a car breaking down on the way.

“Travel insurance is not a magic wand, but it is worth checking because this is a special situation and the interpretation is still alive.”

An explanation on the other hand, Finavia is not obliged to compensate the costs incurred by those who are late for their flights.

“From the point of view of consumer protection, the consumer relationship is not between Finavia and the passenger, because the passenger has bought the ticket from the airline or another party,” says Beurling-Pomoell.

However, it is possible to pursue compensation through the courts as a matter of damages. In that case, the process is much longer, and Beurling-Pomoell cannot say where the line is drawn in cases of damages.

“I can’t say anything other than that it should be shown that the matter has caused damage.”

In practice, this means that in this case the customer cannot use low-threshold free services such as the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency’s consumer advice.

Consumers’ Union Beurling-Pomoell says that they have received “individual, thoughtful contacts” on the subject. He suspects that the situation has been more visible in consumer advice. He reminds that even if there are not many contacts, it can be a big issue for an individual consumer.

According to Beurling-Pomoelli, the report shows that air passenger consumer protection is variable.

“If the flight is delayed by a certain number of hours, a standard amount of compensation is paid, but there are coverage areas where the protection is not very comprehensive.”

