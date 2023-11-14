Helsinki-Vantaa | How did the extra person get on the plane on Sunday? Traficom: The field’s “strongest safety lock” worked

On Sunday morning, Helsinki-Vantaa saw an exceptional situation when an unauthorized person got on the plane. How was that possible?

to Helsinki-Vantaa the security system worked as it should in Sunday’s exceptional situation, assesses the special expert Katja Soleila Transport and Communications Agency Traficom.

Traficom is responsible for the official supervision of flight safety.

“The EU regulation governing airport security measures is structured in such a way that security measures are a whole. Overall, it is ensured that if for some reason one part of the system fails, the next part of the safety net will take over. In this case, the process has worked correctly when a passenger who does not belong has been removed from the plane,” Soleila characterizes the situation, where a man had boarded a KLM plane bound for Amsterdam without a boarding passboarding pass.

The man was caught in a crowded plane that was about to leave, and then agreed to leave without resistance, accompanied by a Finavia employee and a flight attendant.

The Itä-Uusimaa police is investigating the case. Possible criminal titles could be, for example, a violation of the Aviation Act or endangering traffic safety.

What part of the system failed on Sunday?

Soleila emphasizes that she cannot talk about an individual case.

Instead, he describes the general features of the security system and the responsibilities of the various parties in maintaining the system.

Let’s start with what happens before the security check. At Helsinki-Vantaa and many other airports, you go through the gates to go through the security check. They are opened, for example, by using the boarding pass in the reader device.

It is one and perhaps the most common way to show that you are planning to travel.

The requirement to show the intention to travel before going through the security check comes from EU regulations, Soleila says. Verifying the intention to travel before going through the security check is the responsibility of the airport operator, in practice Finavia at Helsinki-Vantaa.

Flashing the boarding pass on a reader device or checking it in other ways is perhaps the most common, but by no means the only way to prove travel intentions, Soleila says. The world’s airlines have a wide variety of ways to confirm to the passenger that he has been accepted for the flight.

“It could be a text message, some kind of paper document…”, Soleila says.

Could it be understood from this that there are so many ways to prove travel intentions that mistakes cannot be completely avoided?

Solela refuses to comment: the matter belongs to the secret sections of the EU regulation, which are therefore not public.

The most essential for flight safety is what happens next.

“Airports are designed in such a way that there is no way to get past the security check to the departure gate area,” says Soleila.

“Every single passenger, member of the cabin crew, every single employee of the airport goes through the security check to the gate area. The same applies to all luggage, hand luggage and checked luggage alike,” says Soleila.

Helsinki-Vantaa’s strongest security lock held even on Sunday. The surveillance recordings revealed that the man with his backpack who had boarded the Amsterdam flight as an extra had also gone through the security check before entering the gate area.

In the departure gate area responsibility for passengers is transferred from the airport operator to the airlines. They have to make sure that everyone who gets on the plane has a boarding pass: for example, a ticket alone is not enough.

In Finland, airlines do not have to check the passenger’s identity when boarding the plane. According to Soleila, it doesn’t matter from a security point of view, when the person leaving has in any case, always and without exception, gone through the security check.

Instead, the airline must ensure that the person and their luggage are on the same plane. Practical measures are taken, for example, when a passenger gets sick in the gate area and cannot go on the trip. Then his luggage will also be removed from the plane before departure.

A picture of the whole of various security measures emerges. At its core is the actual security check, at the edges, for example, the verification of travel intentions and the requirement for a boarding pass as a condition for boarding the plane. As the events of Sunday’s flight to Amsterdam show, surveillance continues even on the plane.

“If one part of the process doesn’t work, the next one catches up,” Soleila sums up.