Helsinki-Vantaa | Flights were diverted to new routes – Finnair does not say the exact reason

Helsinki-Vantaa|According to Finnair, air traffic control diverted all flights momentarily.

to Helsinki-Vantaa flights were rerouted at the airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The matter was confirmed to HS by Finnair’s communications manager Carla Peho.

“Air traffic control has directed the routes of all flights slightly to the side,” Peho said.

Peho did not comment further on why the flights had been rerouted or how long the situation lasted.

“We have followed the instructions from air traffic control. All traffic has been diverted momentarily,” said Peho.

Finnair who traveled on a flight from Hamburg to Helsinki on Wednesday Jarmo Väisänen tells HS that the plane announced the detour shortly before it landed in Helsinki.

The plane was scheduled to land in Helsinki at 15:20.

“It was announced on the plane that the plane was taking a different route than usual because of the Russian planes,” Väisänen says he heard.

Finnair’s communications manager could not confirm the content of the announcement to HS.

According to Väisänen, the change in the plane’s route had little effect on the flight’s arrival schedule in Helsinki.

From the defense forces messaged on Wednesday evening to HS that they will return to the matter on Thursday.

HS did not reach Fintraffic, which manages air traffic, to comment on the matter on Wednesday.