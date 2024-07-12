Helsinki-Vantaa | Finnair’s flights were rerouted – Lithuanian and German air forces report on the NATO mission in the Baltic Sea

Helsinki-Vantaa|The reason behind the rerouting of the flights was possibly the flight of the Baltic Air Surveillance, which is part of the military alliance NATO.

11.7. 11:56 | Updated 8:15

HELSINKI-VANTA flights were rerouted at the airport on Wednesday afternoon. Finnair confirmed to HS on Wednesday that all Air Transport was temporarily sidelined.

The reason for the rerouting of the flights is still unclear, but one possible reason is a check flight by the Baltic air traffic control.

German and Latvian air forces spotted two Russian Mig-29 fighter jets in international airspace over the Baltic Sea. The German and Latvian air forces told about it message service in X.

The planes were identified by Baltic Air Surveillance, one of NATO’s permanent peacetime missions. The allied countries manage NATO’s air surveillance in the Baltics from a base in Ämari, Estonia, and from Lithuania’s Šiauliai.

Finland does not currently participate in Baltic air surveillance missions. Instead, the Finnish Air Force participates in airspace control in the summer In Romania, Bulgaria and the Black Sea.

Southern Finland there was Air Force flight activity in the area on Wednesday afternoon, Air Force Headquarters communications specialist Tuulia Kujanpää tells HS by e-mail.

However, he does not reveal the details of the situation or comment on the reasons for the rerouting.

Who traveled on a Finnair flight from Hamburg to Helsinki on Wednesday afternoon Jarmo Väisänen told HS on Wednesday that it was announced on the plane that the plane was taking a different route because of Russian planes.

According to another passenger who was on the same flight contacted by HS, there have been reports of Russian activity on the plane over the Baltic Sea and the Baltic countries.

The descriptions of the passengers would match the information given in X by the German and Latvian air forces. However, the Air Force will not comment on the contact.

Wednesday’s flights were also partly affected by the weather situation in Europe.

CEO of Fintraffic air traffic control Raine Luojus commented to HS via text message on Thursday that thunderclouds caused “some minor deviations” from the routes on Wednesday.

“The operation has been completely normal,” he says.

A person flying from Milan to Helsinki also encountered a thunderstorm front late in the evening Antti Kettunen. He tells HS that his flight left about 40 minutes late. Kettunen says that the captain said that the reason for the flight’s delay was a large thunderstorm front that stretched from Sweden to Poland.

According to Kettusen, the turbulence was intense. It was announced on the plane that due to thunder it had to turn around through the Czech Republic and turn towards Germany, he says.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Pinja Rauhamäki confirms to HS that there has been a lot of lightning in Europe in the past 24 hours.

“The map shows a uniform-looking thunder zone that stretched from southern Sweden to Poland and Germany.”

Correction: 11.7. 3:35 p.m.: Previously, the article had pictures of the wrong flight. Now the pictures are from the real Finnair flight AY1424.

Correction 12.7. 8:15 a.m.: Screenshots of flight routes are from Flightradar24.com, not Flightradar.com, as the captions said earlier.