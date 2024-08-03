Helsinki-Vantaa | Finnair’s flight to New York turned back due to a technical fault

Helsinki-Vantaa|The plane turned back towards Helsinki-Vantaa shortly after takeoff.

Finnair the plane on its way to New York in the United States landed back in Helsinki on Saturday less than an hour after departure.

According to Finavia’s tracking, flight AY015 left Helsinki-Vantaa Airport at 17:20.

Less than half an hour later, the flight tracking website Fligthradar showed that the plane had made a turn over Kirkkonummi.

Director of Communications at Finnair Days Tallqvist informs HS via text message that the machine has turned back due to a technical fault. According to Tallqvist, there is no information yet on when the passengers will reach New York.