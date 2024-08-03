Saturday, August 3, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Helsinki-Vantaa | Finnair’s flight to New York turned back due to a technical fault

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2024
in World Europe
0
Helsinki-Vantaa | Finnair’s flight to New York turned back due to a technical fault
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The plane turned back towards Helsinki-Vantaa shortly after takeoff.

Finnair the plane on its way to New York in the United States landed back in Helsinki on Saturday less than an hour after departure.

According to Finavia’s tracking, flight AY015 left Helsinki-Vantaa Airport at 17:20.

Less than half an hour later, the flight tracking website Fligthradar showed that the plane had made a turn over Kirkkonummi.

Director of Communications at Finnair Days Tallqvist informs HS via text message that the machine has turned back due to a technical fault. According to Tallqvist, there is no information yet on when the passengers will reach New York.

#HelsinkiVantaa #Finnairs #flight #York #turned #due #technical #fault

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Women need to study so they don’t have to depend on abusers, says Lula

Women need to study so they don't have to depend on abusers, says Lula

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]