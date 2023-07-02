Helsinki | Unauthorized fireworks were fired from the roof of the tower block in Kalasatama

The police patrol found the remains of fireworks and a sheet protesting the Pride event on the roof of the tower block.

1.7. 22:08

Helsinki Fireworks were shot from the roof of the Loisto tower block in Kalasatama on Saturday evening.

The communication of the Helsinki police says that the police received a notification about the matter at 20:35 and went to perform the task to check if something is happening on the spot that needs to be addressed.

Director General of the Helsinki Police Teemu Lappalainen says on the phone that a police patrol went to inspect the place and found the remains of fireworks on the roof of the house and a sheet opposing the Pride event for gender and sexual minorities.

“The maintenance company has been notified and asked to clean the sheets and garbage off the roof,” says Lappalainen.

Police has not reached the persons who set off the fireworks or hung the sheet.

According to Lappalainen, private people should report the shooting of fireworks to the authorities. There should never be any danger from fireworks.

“Such an urban apartment building environment is the worst possible place for shooting fireworks,” he commented.

Helsinki the police have not been informed about the shooting of fireworks in advance. The Helsinki Rescue Service has also not received any information about the firing of fireworks.

Lappalainen says that the police patrol is still investigating the case and only after that will it be known whether the perpetrators will be punished.