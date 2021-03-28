Helsinki | Töölöntorti Parking spaces and the taxi station will move to the side streets

Residents have criticized the pruning of resident parking.

Helsinki Several parking spaces and the current taxi rank are leaving the Töölöntori

The taxi rank moves to the edge of Sandelsinkatu. According to the market plan, there will be as many parking spaces left on the streets bordering the market as possible, but they will be allocated primarily for business and guest parking.

The temporary arrangements will be implemented during the early summer of 2021 and will be in place for an estimated three years until the renovation of the market begins.

The aim of the city is to make Töölöntorti a unified open space, the comfort of which will be improved by plantings and arrangements for market activities.

Market area parking was last structured eight years ago.

As a result of the arrangements, the market’s evening and night parking spaces were replaced by 24-hour sloping parking spaces suitable for resident parking on the market’s side streets.

The arrangements were planned and implemented on a temporary basis, as the aim later was to plan the market area as a whole in connection with the implementation and planning of the Pisararada and Töölönkatu parking facilities. The 800-seat underground car park on Töölönkatu was opened for parking in 2018.

In 2012, the City Council approved a wish in connection with the discussion of the town plan of the car park, in which the council requires that in connection with the implementation of the Töölönkatu car park, the number of parking lots under its influence be reduced.

Residents have criticized the pruning of parking spaces. At the previous Töölö residents’ event, many wondered how the city imagined that car owners would be able to pay the fees for a private parking garage.

At the work market and there are currently a total of 126 parking spaces on the surrounding streets, of which 34 in the central area of ​​the market are for short-term business and guest parking.

The market also has 24 spaces reserved for market sales, where parking is also allowed for others in the evenings and at night, as well as on Sundays.

The surrounding streets now have 67 parking spaces permitted under the resident parking code and one space reserved for public cars. After the renovations, there will be a total of 33 resident parking spaces.

The Urban Environment Board will discuss the plan on Tuesday.