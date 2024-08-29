Helsinki | There will be a long break in metro traffic next year as well

Helsinki|The renovation of the Vartiolahti metro bridge will cut off the metro line to Vuosaari next summer.

Helsinki there will be exceptions to metro traffic next year as well. The most important of them are on the section between Itäkeskus and Vuosaari, says Pääkaupunkiseudu kaupunkiliikenne oy in its press release.

According to the release, the exact dates of the exceptions are not yet known. At that time, it is planned to replace metro traffic with buses, among other things.

This summer, the renovation of the Rautatientori metro station has made it difficult to travel by metro. The station will reopen to traffic next Monday.

In 2025 the terminus of the metro’s Vuosaari branch is Puotila from May to September. The reason is the repair of the Vartiolahti metro bridge. At the same time, the Vuosaari metro station is being repaired.

The superstructures of the Vartiolahti metro bridge will have to be dismantled, which is why metro traffic is not possible. According to the release, this is the first overhaul of the 28-year-old bridge.

At the Vuosaari metro station, the platform area and escalators are being repaired at the same time. The purpose is to repair the melt retention system in the wharf area and, among other things, to renew the waterproofing of the station.

Next summer the subway gears are also being changed in Itäkeskus, which is why there will be exceptional arrangements for the subway.

The basic improvement work of the Kontula metro station, which started this summer, will continue next year with, among other things, the renewal of the western entrance.