Helsinki | There was a flood on Käpyläntie, water up to knee height

Helsinki|The road was free of water again after ten in the evening.

The rains on Wednesday night, there was a flood on Käpyläntie in Helsinki.

The water was knee deep on the road, says the fire chief Petri Kituniemi From the Helsinki Rescue Service.

The more precise location of the flood was at the intersection of Käpyläntie and Kullervonkatu, about 60–80 meters away.

“It had rained so hard that the road in the entire intersection area was covered in water. Garbage had covered the rainwater drains, so they didn’t drain.”

The rescue service was alerted to the scene around 9:20 p.m. and less than an hour later, the road was free of water again.

On the road, you could drive along the narrowest lanes even during flooding.

According to Kituniemi, there has also been some degree of flooding elsewhere in Helsinki during Wednesday.