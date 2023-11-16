Thursday, November 16, 2023
Helsinki | There was a fire alarm at the main train station, several police and rescue vehicles were there

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2023
in World Europe
Helsinki | There was a fire alarm at the main train station, several police and rescue vehicles were there

The rescue service said in message service X that smoke has been detected in the basement of the station.

Helsinki there is a fire alarm going on at the main train station, and according to the Helsinki rescue service’s alarm bulletin, a total of 16 rescue units have been sent to the station.

The rescue service was notified of the alarm at around 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning. A moment later, the fire alarm notification was changed to a notification of a large building fire.

The rescue service said in message service X at 6:36 that smoke has been detected in the basement of the station. A little later, the rescue service reported that a fan connected to the air conditioning at the train station had broken.

“The rescue service is ventilating the premises, no other damage,” the message reads.

Fire alarm was heard around 6:30 a.m. outside the train station, and both police and emergency vehicles were seen at the scene. At least some of the rescuers present seemed to take the situation calmly.

There were people inside the railway station, and more were still walking to the platform area, for example.

