Helsinki | The widespread power outage in Hermann and Vallila caused by excavation damage still continues

Repairs to the damage that caused the power outages are underway.

Over 2,000 customers are without electricity in Helsinki’s Hermann and Vallila. The power outage also affects a few customers in Sörnäin, according to Helen’s website on the disturbance map.

From Helen’s communication, around 7:30 p.m., HS could not yet estimate how long the power outage would last. The disruption is caused by excavation damage and its repair work is underway.

Around 9:30 p.m., electricity was still out for more than 2,000 customers in Hermann and Vallla. It was estimated from Helen’s communication around 21:30 that it would take several hours to fix the problem.