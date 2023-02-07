Wednesday, February 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Helsinki | The widespread power outage in Hermann and Vallila caused by excavation damage still continues

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2023
in World Europe
0

Repairs to the damage that caused the power outages are underway.

Over 2,000 customers are without electricity in Helsinki’s Hermann and Vallila. The power outage also affects a few customers in Sörnäin, according to Helen’s website on the disturbance map.

From Helen’s communication, around 7:30 p.m., HS could not yet estimate how long the power outage would last. The disruption is caused by excavation damage and its repair work is underway.

Around 9:30 p.m., electricity was still out for more than 2,000 customers in Hermann and Vallla. It was estimated from Helen’s communication around 21:30 that it would take several hours to fix the problem.

More than 2,000 households were without electricity on Tuesday evening in the Hermann, Vallila and Sörnäinen area. Picture: Antti Saloniemi HS

#Helsinki #widespread #power #outage #Hermann #Vallila #caused #excavation #damage #continues

See also  The Book of Boba Fett: Rusty Knight and the Heart of Gold
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

You can do the rest of your life with this Volvo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result