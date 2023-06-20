Helsinki | The Taka-Töölö arena project received additional time from the politicians

The area reservation decision for the Garden Helsinki project is valid until the end of 2025.

Helsinki urban environment board boat on Tuesday gives an extension to the area reservation of the multi-purpose arena planned for Taka-Töölö.

The area reservation decision for the Garden Helsinki project is valid until the end of 2025.

The complex planned for Nordenskiöldinkatu, near the Helsinki ice rink, includes, among other things, an underground arena and a parking garage, as well as above-ground facilities for a hotel, offices, sports and culture.

The matter came up for the politicians to decide again, because the previous Reservation Period of the project, which had stretched into an eternity, had time to end already in 2020. The project has progressed slowly, and last year the construction company YIT withdrew from the project.

Project has run into financial problems. The project company has been interested in buying building plots from the city to finance the project.

On Tuesday, the city environment board discussed a motion according to which the project company would be allowed to implement residential construction rights of approximately 15,000 square meters in the reservation area, unless the reservation recipient and the city agree otherwise.

Mia Haglund (left) and Tuomas Nevanlinna (left) submitted a counter-proposal, in which the condition would have been added to the reservation conditions that the sale of residential building rights outside the project area would be given up in full. The counter proposal was rejected.

The area reservation decision was approved by a vote of 10–2. Haglund and Nevanlinna voted against the rapporteur’s proposal. Last week, I proposed to table the matter Mika Raatikainen (ps) abstained.

The final decision on the continuation of the area reservation for the multi-purpose arena is made by the Helsinki City Council.