Helsinki | The street and district heating renovation lasting more than a year will start in April in Länsi-Pakila

The renovation is estimated to be completed at the end of November 2024.

Helsinki Street and district heating works will start in Länsi-Pakila at the end of April, the city of Helsinki informs.

The renovation involves widening the sidewalks near schools and kindergartens, raising intersection areas, and renovating the surface structures of the streets.

The construction sites are located on Ripusuontie between Pakilantie and Sysimihentie and on Halkosuontie between Pakilantie and Halkosuonkuja.

The contract starts the week of April 24 and ends at the end of November 2024.

To the area the routes change during the contract. There will be changes to the evasion obligations of motor vehicles and bicycle traffic. Access to some plots is momentarily interrupted. There will also be changes to pedestrian traffic.

There is noise from the construction site. According to the city, noisy work phases are carried out on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.