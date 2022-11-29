Helsinki | The snow plowed from the roads is moved to the cycling paths

The transfer of snow to the cyclists’ route frustrates cyclists in Helsinki.

in Helsinki after the snowfall of the last few days, cyclists may have noticed that familiar bike routes have disappeared under the snowdrifts.

Based on the pictures shared on social media, the problem has been noticed on Hämeentie and Hermann’s beach road, among others.

Whereas in the photos the roadways are covered with little snow and the sidewalks are clearly plowed, the paths intended for cycling stand out from the crowd as rolling ridges of gray snow and slush.

It seems that the snow has been piled up from the roadways and sidewalks as a nuisance for cyclists. Some of the cyclists have noticed that the beginning of the continuous cycle path on the other side of the crossing area has been completely blocked by a snow bank.

The problem concerns both bike lanes and bike lanes running at the level of roadways, both of which can be found, for example, in Hämeentie.

Helsinki executive director of the region’s cyclists (Hepo). Henni Åvenlampi says that the poor maintenance of cycle paths has caused confusion among cyclists.

“It’s strange that after last year’s catastrophic winter maintenance, no means have been introduced to keep the cycling lanes in good condition.”

Cyclists in particular have been enraged that the problems have been extensive this year, despite the fact that only a little snow has fallen.

“When there is a lot of snow, it is understandable that there are delays. When there is little snow, it is not acceptable that bike paths and lanes are still blocked after several days,” says Ahvenlampi.

According to Åhvenlammi, the main problem has been that people have not been able to assess in advance what condition the fairways are in. Some of the roads that have been promised to be taken care of have indeed been in poor condition. At the same time, the other fairways have been well maintained.

See also Last light: past the market On Sunday evening, snowstorms hindered cycling on Hämeentie.

Also Project manager responsible for the maintenance of pedestrian and bicycle paths of the City of Helsinki’s environmental services Antti Takkunen and team manager Tarja Müller say that the plowing situation of cycling lanes has been variable in different parts of the city.

According to the representatives of the city, problems with the distribution of responsibilities are behind the blocked bike lanes.

The plowing of Helsinki’s roads is partly the responsibility of the city and partly of the real estate. In some places, the properties have piled snow from the sidewalks to the bike paths.

Another problem behind the piles of snow is inadequate methods. In some places, bike lanes have been built next to the carriageways at the place where the snow plowing embankment hits.