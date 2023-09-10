Helsinki | The roof of a terraced house is on fire in Mellunmäki – the damage will be extensive

The three people in the apartment had gotten out of the house by themselves, and none of them were injured.

Helsinki A terraced house fire broke out on Uotinmäenkuja in Mellunmäki on Saturday evening. The rescue service of the city of Helsinki announced the matter on the message service X (formerly Twitter).

The Helsinki rescue service told HS that the roof of the end apartment in a townhouse in uudehko was on fire and that the roof would be destroyed in the fire.

At 11 p.m., it was estimated that the fire might have been confined to one apartment. The fire had not spread inside the apartments. However, the damage will be extensive.

