Helsinki | The rescue service was alerted less than a minute’s drive away in Mellunmäki

Helsinki|According to the fire chief, living near a rescue station can be safer than average.

Emergency services received a report of a building fire on Tankomäkankatu in Mellunmäki on Saturday morning.

However, seven of the eight units that set out on the journey turned on their heels when the nature of the task dawned.

“There is a very high probability that the food has gone bad,” the fire marshal on duty Tarmo Helander evaluate.

In a routine case, it is interesting that, according to the map service, Tankomäenkatu is located right next to the Mellunkylä rescue station, at most a minute’s drive away.

“Mellunkylä’s unit reached the target first,” confirms Helander.

According to him, units from different parts of the city participated in the task.

Rescue station living nearby can be safer than average, even though the network of rescue stations is dense, and it’s hard to get to each place, says Helander.

According to him, the journey to rescue missions is sometimes even shorter than the Mellunkylä unit had on Saturday. In that case, it is often the case that the citizens who are in trouble have come to seek help directly from the rescue station.

And have you ever had to put out fires inside the rescue station?

At least not during Helander’s 18-year career, says the fire chief.

Correction 10.08.2024 at 12:56 p.m.: The rescue service’s task was on Tankomäenkatu, not on Tankomäentie, as was erroneously stated earlier in the story.