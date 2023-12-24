Helsinki | The population of Helsinki will exceed 700,000 already in 2027

According to the forecast, the population of Helsinki will grow by almost 60,000 people by 2040.

Helsinki the population is growing rapidly, says the city's forecast.

According to population data, 664,028 people lived in Helsinki at the end of 2022. However, according to the forecast, the population will exceed the 700,000 mark already in 2027, the City of Helsinki says in its press release.

In 2040, there would be 722,000 inhabitants, after which population growth would continue.

Population growth is mostly based on migration, the majority of which comes from abroad. The population is aging, so the number of deaths increases more than the number of births.

Helsinki region According to the forecast, the combined population of the 14 municipalities will increase from the current 1.55 million to 1.88 million in 2040.

By 2030, the number of people over the age of 75 will increase by 15,000 and those under school age by slightly more than 3,000.

By 2060, the number of Swedish speakers will increase by 7,000, but their share will decrease from 5.6 percent to 5.0 percent.

By 2037, the population will naturally increase, especially in areas where a lot of new housing is being built.

“These areas include Kalasatama and its neighboring areas, Central and Pohjois Pasila, Kruunuvuorenranta area and Yliskylä, Vuosaari and Malmi airport,” the announcement says.

Correction 24.12. 4:47 p.m.: Contrary to what was erroneously stated earlier in the story, Helsinki's population will not increase by a hundred thousand people in a few years. Ingress changed.