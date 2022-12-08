Helsinki | The police were looking for an armed person in Kruununhaa

On Thursday evening, the Helsinki police received a report about a person moving around with a gun.

Helsinki the police were looking for a person who moved around with a gun in Kruununhaa on Thursday evening.

According to the report received by the emergency center, a person was observed in the area who may have been in possession of some kind of weapon. The patrols near Liisankatu attracted attention, as the police had prepared for the situation with weapons, a drone, dogs and an armored car.

Been there Pekka Mustonen saw the situation from the stopped tram.

“The tram couldn’t move because a police car blocked its way. The police were there in front of Mononen’s funeral home with assault rifles and a drone was buzzing overhead.”

According to the police release, they made checks in the area, but did not reach the person matching the report. The police will inform you more about the matter if there are new reports about the person and the task continues.