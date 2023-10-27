Friday, October 27, 2023
Helsinki | The police published a list of 38 stolen bikes that were found in a private residence

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2023
in World Europe
Helsinki | The police published a list of 38 stolen bikes that were found in a private residence

The Helsinki police urges you to go through the list to see if you can find your own stolen bicycle.

Police asks the owners of stolen bikes to check the bike listing.

On October 13, the Helsinki police announced an incident in which numerous stolen bicycles were found in an apartment building. The police urges you to go through whether your own stolen bicycle can be found on the list published by the police.

The bicycle cache was found when a police patrol went on an alert mission to an apartment in eastern Helsinki. 38 different bicycles were stored in the apartment. Among them were e-bikes, mountain bikes, fat bikes and road bikes.

List of the stolen bicycles belong to the Helsinki police on the website.

“We hope that the victims of bike theft would check if their bike is possibly listed. The goal is to have as many bicycles as possible returned to their owners,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Jari Korkalainen in the police bulletin.

If you recognize your bicycle from the list, you can contact the Helsinki police hotline at [email protected].

The suspected crime is being investigated as a professional concealment crime, and one person has been arrested.

