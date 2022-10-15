Helsinki | The police have released the Elokapina protesters who were arrested on Pitkälläsilla

Some of the demonstrators had attached themselves to each other with wires.

On Friday The Elokapina protesters who were arrested on Helsinki’s Pitkältäsilla have been released, the Helsinki police told STT.

The environmental activism group itself also gave the same information earlier on Saturday on Twitter.

On Friday, the police arrested 53 protesters because the demonstration organized by Elokapina blocked traffic on the Pitkälläsilla connecting Hakaniemi and Kaisaniemi. Some of the demonstrators had attached themselves to each other with wires.

According to the police, those arrested did not follow the order to leave. They are suspected of assaulting the police. The police also said on Friday that they also suspect seven minors who were there of the stabbing.

Animal rebellion started his demonstration on Friday in Mannerheimintie on the carriageway in the afternoon around 5 p.m. However, the demonstration moved to Pitkällesilla in the early evening, where it cut off traffic. Traffic was able to resume on the road of the demonstration at around eight in the evening.

Elokapina has organized several demonstrations within just over a week, mainly in Helsinki. Earlier in October, the group cut off traffic on Mannerheimintie near the Parliament building. In addition, last week members of the group were demonstrating at the headquarters of Finnish forest companies in Helsinki.

The Elokapina had made a preliminary report to the police about some of their expressions of opinion, but not all of them. The group announced that they would demand, among other things, additional measures against curbing nature loss through demonstrations.