Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Helsinki | The police had an operation in front of Linnanmäki, the green toilet was isolated

August 28, 2024
According to the Helsinki police, it was a violent mission.

With the police was an operation in front of Linnanmäki on Helsinginkatu around five o’clock on Wednesday early evening, according to the Helsinki police command center.

Based on a photo sent by a reader of Helsingin Sanomat, the police had cordoned off the public green toilet at the intersection of Helsinginkatu and Sturenkatu.

According to the police, it was a violent task that did not pose a danger to bystanders. The acute situation was over before nightfall.

The police did not comment on the details of the police operation on Wednesday evening.

