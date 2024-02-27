Helsinki | The police found the body on Ulappasaarentie in Vuosaari

The police found a body outside on Ulappasaarentie.

in Helsinki A body was found in Vuosaari on Tuesday, the Helsinki Police Department says.

The communication from the police department's command center did not comment on whether a crime is suspected in connection with the matter.

There were several patrols performing the task.