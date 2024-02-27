Wednesday, February 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Helsinki | The police found the body on Ulappasaarentie in Vuosaari

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Helsinki | The police found the body on Ulappasaarentie in Vuosaari

The police found a body outside on Ulappasaarentie.

in Helsinki A body was found in Vuosaari on Tuesday, the Helsinki Police Department says.

The police received an alert in Vuosaaree at around 1 pm. The police found a body outside on Ulappasaarentie.

The communication from the police department's command center did not comment on whether a crime is suspected in connection with the matter.

There were several patrols performing the task.

#Helsinki #police #body #Ulappasaarentie #Vuosaari

See also  Boris Johnson announces increased contribution to NATO to stand up to Putin
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A Genesis government car was involved in an accident in the center of Moscow

A Genesis government car was involved in an accident in the center of Moscow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result