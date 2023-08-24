Helsinki | The police found drugs and 25,000 euros worth of stolen goods in the car

Routine traffic control can reveal even large crime rings, says Dennis Pasterstein, head of traffic control in Helsinki.

Helsinki head of the traffic control operation Dennis Pasterstein reported on Thursday in the communication service X (formerly Twitter) about a case where a surprising crime was revealed in connection with police traffic control.

Police traffic control refers, for example, to the control of driving speeds and drunk driving in traffic.

Pasterstein says by phone that the motorcycle police made the decision to stop the car in traffic based on suspicion of drug addiction. During the stop, the police noticed that drugs were visible inside the car.

“On the order of the general manager, the police searched the car and found stolen goods in connection with it.”

And not just any junk, but an estimated 25,000 euros worth of stolen goods.

Pasterstein cannot reveal what items were found in the car, as the case has been transferred to the preliminary investigation.

The moral of the story is, according to Pasterstein, that traffic control can reveal many crimes that would otherwise have gone unnoticed. The chief inspector, who is known as an active tweeter, has started using the statement “Traffic control is not just traffic control!” when reporting from the field.

For example, drug crimes of a significant scale have started to break out thanks to traffic control in the last couple of years.

“Just in the middle of August, the police stopped the car because of the studded tires, and they found a huge amount of drugs inside,” says Pasterstein.