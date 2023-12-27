Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Helsinki | The police confiscated the leg spring at the end of the dispute between the man and the young people

December 27, 2023
in World Europe
Helsinki | The police confiscated the leg spring at the end of the dispute between the man and the young people

It was still unclear to the police on Wednesday evening whether the man shot with a crossbow.

Police seized a leg spring from an adult man on Wednesday evening in northern Helsinki. The police suspect that the man threatened the youth with a leg spring in connection with a dispute near Suutarikylä elementary school.

Operational General Manager of the Police, Inspector General Petri Juvonen said on Wednesday evening that it is currently unclear whether the man shot with a crossbow, as the parties' descriptions of the events differ from each other. A criminal complaint will be registered about the matter, and the police will investigate the course of events in the preliminary investigation.

The police arrested the man, but they were still considering keeping him in the tube overnight.

