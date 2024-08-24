Helsinki | The police arrested the wanted man on Lönnrotinkatu – Eyewitness: He was taken to a police car in handcuffs

Helsinki|According to the eyewitness interviewed by HS, the arrested person was a middle-aged man.

24.8. 19:23

With the police was to be done on Saturday afternoon in Helsinki’s Lönnrotinkatu.

It is reported from the Helsinki police command center that the police pursued the wanted person and after finding him arrested the wanted person.

The eyewitness interviewed by HS says that there were at least five police cars on Lönnrotinkatu after two o’clock, one of which was possibly a civilian police car. He saw how one person was led into a police car in handcuffs.

According to the eyewitness, the arrested person was a middle-aged man. According to him, the arrest situation was peaceful.