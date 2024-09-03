Helsinki | The police are preparing for Elokapina’s demonstration – “When Elokapina marches, it seems like the agreements don’t quite apply”

Helsinki|The demonstration of Elokapina’s Boiling Point campaign starts at the House of Parliament at 12 o’clock. In the afternoon, the demonstrators move in a procession to Eteläesplanadi.

Environmental movement Elokapina will hold a demonstration on Tuesday. The demonstration, which is part of the Boiling Point campaign, starts at Eduskuntatalo at 12 o’clock, the movement informs.

At 3 p.m., the demonstrators move in a procession from the Parliament building via Mannerheimintie to the Eteläesplanadi in front of the State Council’s party apartment Smolna. The store expects about 800 participants in the procession.

The demonstration is planned in such a way that the protesters are opposite the MPs arriving for the plenary session. In Smolna, the government’s budget fight will start on Tuesday.

The procession is scheduled to go directly from the House of Parliament to Smolna, Elokapina’s media team tells HS.

The Helsinki police urges you to reserve more time than usual for moving around the city center on Tuesday.

The police are also prepared to stop traffic, chief inspector Heikki Porola The police in Helsinki says.

“This has happened quite often. When the Elokapina marches, it seems like the agreements don’t quite apply.”

The Boiling Point campaign is scheduled to continue through September. With its campaign, Elokapina wants to get the government to give up subsidies that are harmful to the environment and to take responsibility for the climate crisis by ending the violation of the Climate Act and the Paris Agreement.

Elokapina has announced that it will organize the next large demonstrations on September 7 and 27.