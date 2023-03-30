Helsinki | The police are investigating a suspected murder in Punavuori

The stabbing victim is a 47-year-old man. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Helsinki A homicide has occurred in Punavuori on Tuesday, March 28, says the police in their press release. A 47-year-old man was stabbed in a private apartment. Helsinki police are investigating the stabbing as a homicide.

“Based on the preliminary investigations, it seems that the stabbing was preceded by some kind of verbal altercation between some of the people in the apartment,” states the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Jukka Larkio in the bulletin.

According to the release, four people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Ilta-Sanom according to information, two men and two women are suspected of the act.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation is in the early stages. For now, according to the press release, the police cannot tell more about the events, because informing could jeopardize the investigation.