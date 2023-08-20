Monday, August 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Helsinki | The police are investigating a suspected attempted murder in Vuosaari

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Helsinki | The police are investigating a suspected attempted murder in Vuosaari

The police say they suspect “a few people” of the act. The police have been searching for the suspects.

The police say that they are investigating a suspected act of violence in Vuosaari, Helsinki, that took place around seven on Sunday evening.

The incident is being preliminarily investigated as attempted murder, the Helsinki police informs in X (formerly Twitter). One person has been taken to hospital.

The venue is outside, near Punakivenkuja.

The police say they suspect “a few people” of the act. The police have been searching for the suspects.


#Helsinki #police #investigating #suspected #attempted #murder #Vuosaari

See also  Popular 96-year-old veteran blogger dies in the suburbs
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
María Pérez extends the festival of the Spanish march

María Pérez extends the festival of the Spanish march

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result