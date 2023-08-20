Helsinki | The police are investigating a suspected attempted murder in Vuosaari

The police say they suspect “a few people” of the act. The police have been searching for the suspects.

The police say that they are investigating a suspected act of violence in Vuosaari, Helsinki, that took place around seven on Sunday evening.

The incident is being preliminarily investigated as attempted murder, the Helsinki police informs in X (formerly Twitter). One person has been taken to hospital.

The venue is outside, near Punakivenkuja.

The police say they suspect “a few people” of the act. The police have been searching for the suspects.