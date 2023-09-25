Helsinki | The plan for Pasila’s tower blocks is progressing, the plan solution for consideration by the city council

The planning solution mainly concerns a 32-story tower block designed for office use.

On Monday, the Helsinki City Council approved the planning solution for the central part of the Pasila tower block area. Next, the issue will be discussed in the city council.

The area concerning the planning solution is part of a wider urban area consisting of tower houses, which is planned to the south of the Pasilansilla bridge.

Tower building area the plan solution of the central part enables the construction of a tower block mainly intended for office use. 32 floors are planned for the building, and it will be at least 130 meters high.

The building is planned to be located on the north side of Veturitallikuja, in the area between Pasilansilla, Veturitallie, Veturitie and the main railway.

The area of ​​the plan also includes part of Veturitie, Veturitallinkuja, and the railway area.